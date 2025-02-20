Riverside Shopping Centre announces Equal Play competition for schools to win £1,000 for inclusivity training

Ahead of an exciting summer of sport, Riverside Shopping Centre has announced a new initiative to encourage schools to offer Equal Play sporting opportunities, with one school set to receive a fantastic contribution of £1,000.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With national statistics proving that only one in four disabled children have the facilities to take part in sports at school, Riverside Shopping Centre, located in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, is looking to challenge the norm. They are challenging students to design a flag promoting ‘Equal Play’, a campaign by Paralympics GB that highlights the need for all children to have access to physical education and school sports.

For many schools, lack of training, funding and confidence to teach children with additional needs can often result in them being excluded. This campaign aims to draw attention to the ways in which schools can go about correcting this, and allow all children to enjoy the joys individual and team sports can bring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the competition, Riverside Shopping Centre has asked local schools to encourage their pupils to unleash their inner artists and submit creative designs promoting inclusivity for everyone in sport, whatever their challenges. Simply use felt tip pens or paint on an A4 sheet of paper to make a stand-out flag design, so it can be replicated and put on display at the shopping centre. One talented winner will be chosen, and their school will receive funding of £1,000 for specialised equipment and training support from Activity Alliance.

Equal Play

Entries can be submitted by Friday 4th April with the child’s name, age, school and school’s contact information on the back to Centre Management at Riverside Shopping Centre, located on Level 1 of the car park. Alternatively, entries can be posted to Equal Play Competition, Centre Management Suite, Unit 27, Riverside Shopping Centre, Hemel Hempstead, HP1 1BT.

Phil Stiff, Centre Manager at Riverside Shopping Centre commented, "We have been incredibly inspired by Paralympics GB’s Equal Play initiative after the amazing Paralympic Games last year, and are excited to play our part in inspiring the next generation through sport, no matter what their challenges may be. For me this is a very personal cause also, as my disabled son faces his own challenges at school and frequently must battle to be included in sports – this should be part of education for all children.

Phil continues “Design a flag for us representing inclusivity in sport and your school may be chosen to win £1,000 for equipment and training support, which can completely change the potential for physical education for those who may have been excluded in the past. We look forward to seeing these creative ideas, and best of luck to everyone taking part!”

For more information about the art competition please visit www.riversidehemel.com or find updates on the centre’s Facebook page.