RHS Hampton Court Garden relocating to Sunnyside

The RHS Peat-free Hampton Court Feature Garden, designed by Arit Anderson, is to be relocated to Sunnyside’s Hemel Food Garden site.

As a peat-free grower, Sunnyside cultivated many of the plants for the Gardeners’ World presenter’s Hampton Court Garden Festival design, as well as being involved in both the build and the take down.

The garden will be reconstructed, in a variation of its current form, and will be open for the local community to enjoy as a free public space.

The intricate planting Anderson has designed, mimics an untouched peatland in areas, but also a modern domestic garden, created in line with peat-free principles.

Sunnyside CEO, Keely Siddiqui-Charlick and Arit Anderson

The TV presenter and garden designer, who grew up in Hemel Hempstead, said:

“I’m overjoyed that the RHS Peat-Free Garden will live on at Sunnyside Rural Trust.

“I can’t think of more worthy guardians than the incredible team at Sunnyside.

“Their community work is inspirational, and the fact that, as a small organisation, they run a 100% peat-free commercial nursery just goes to show that this transition is fully achievable for businesses of all sizes.”

The Hampton Court Garden

Sunnyside’s CEO Keely Siddiqui-Charlick, said that the Sunnyside team was “over the moon, really proud” to supply plants to the RHS feature garden.

“It’s a stunning garden. There is a range of unusual foxgloves, some lovely stock plants, a shady bed and a summery bed – with lots of unusual colour combinations.”

She is proud that Sunnyside is “leading the way” in demonstrating that it’s possible to grow at scale with peat-free compost.

“It flips that sense of people needing care, as actually Sunnyside trainees are offering something really wonderful and therapeutic for everyone.”