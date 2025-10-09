Restart a Heart Day: Local leisure centre to host free CPR workshops

Berkhamsted Leisure Centre is hosting free CPR sessions for Restart a Heart Day

A leisure centre in Berkhamsted is offering free CPR training next Thursday in honour of Restart a Heart Day (October 16).

The free sessions will be led by a qualified first aid trainer and will take place at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, which is run by Everyone Active in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

There will be a number of slots available throughout the afternoon, each focused on how to carry out CPR and use a defibrillator when someone is having a cardiac arrest.

The lifesaving procedure can more than double someone’s chances of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, which affects more than 30,0000 people every year in the UK.

Led by the Resuscitation Council UK, Restart a Heart Day is an annual initiative that aims to equip the nation with the knowledge and skills to save a life.

James Tovey, General Manager at the leisure centre, said: “We believe that everyone should have access to basic CPR skills. You never know when a medical emergency could happen, so being prepared is vital.

“That’s why we’re pleased to be hosting these free training sessions, and we hope to see many people from the local community attending to learn this lifesaving skill.”

Those wanting to attend can simply turn up and drop in to the sessions. Sessions are 12:00 to 13:00 and 15:30 to 16:30.