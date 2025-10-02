Residents from Hitchin care home pay visit to Stevenage Museum

Iris Court residents and Staff at Stevenage Museum

Residents from Iris Court care home in Hitchin were over joyed to visit Stevenage Museum for a morning of discovery over the local area.

Residents were able to spend the afternoon at Stevenage Museum browsing the different galleries, discovering the history of Stevenage till the present day and sharing stories amongst each other.

Tash Begum General Manager of Iris Court said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their day out at the Stevenage Museum. Trips out in the homes mini bus are a regular event for the residents, and we always ask for ideas on where they would best like to go and we try out best to full fill their wishes. The day was enjoyed by many of our residents who have always lived in Hertfordshire bringing back wonderful memories.

Iris Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.