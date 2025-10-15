Residents enjoy heart-warming autumn outing to Vanstones Garden Centre

Residents from Iris Court care home in Hitchin embraced the change of season this week with a heart-warming trip to Vanstone’s Garden Centre, where they enjoyed the vibrant autumn displays and had an early taste of the festive season.

The visit provided a welcome opportunity for the residents at Iris Court to experience the beauty of autumn, from colourful floral arrangements to the first glimpses of twinkling Christmas decorations. Residents and staff spent time exploring the displays, sharing memories of past holidays, and admiring the craftmanship of the seasonal ornaments.

Tash Begum General Manager of Iris Court said: “Our residents always look forward to our seasonal trips, and this visit to Vanstone’s Garden Centre was particularly special. Its wonderful to see everyone enjoying the change of scenery, chatting together and getting inspired for the festive season ahead”.

Seasonal outings like this form a key part of Iris Court’s life enrichment programme, which aims to promote wellbeing, social connection and meaningful engagement for all residents.

Sandra, Tony, Natalie and Sylvia at Vanstone's Garden Centre

Iris Court Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Iris Court provides residential care and dementia care for 60 residents from respite care to long term stays.

