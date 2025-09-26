As National Recycle Week 2025 comes to a close, Community Action Dacorum (CAD) is urging residents to look beyond the recycling bin and embrace the power of repair, reuse, and borrowing to help protect the environment and strengthen local networks.

The annual Recycle Now campaign, running from 22 to 28 September 2025, focuses on the theme ‘Rescue Me! Recycle,’ encouraging people to recognise that commonly wasted items can be given a second life. CAD demonstrates this ethos daily through three key services focused on Communities, Employability, and Wellbeing.

The Repair Shed: Mending Goods and Minds

One of the charity’s most hands-on initiatives is The Repair Shed, which actively contributes to the ‘repair’ element of sustainability by extending the life of household goods.

Many of our services have an element of reuse, repurpose and repair

The Sheds bring people together to tackle challenges like isolation and the loss of social continuity associated with aging by making things, doing repairs, sharing skills, and learning new ones. These practical projects promote skill development, mental wellbeing, and social interaction. CAD currently operates three Shed locations, with plans for a fourth on the way.

They make, create, upcycle, repair, restore a range of wonderful items, like Hedge-Hog Houses, Bee Hotels, Bird Boxes, Garden Shelves, Chopping Boards this list goes on, all of these items are made from reused timber and other materials, the main goal is to keep as much as we can out of landfill, repair, re-use and recycle, both our motto and our creed.

Library of Things: Borrowing Benefits the Borough

Alongside repairing items, Community Action Dacorum is promoting resource reduction through its Library of Things

The Library of Things is a service where residents can rent useful household items. This model of borrowing instead of buying offers immense environmental benefits by reducing unnecessary consumption. The service also provides practical convenience, eliminating the need for residents to buy, store, and maintain hundreds of items in their home.

The Library of Things is listed as one of CAD's Supportive Wellbeing Projects, reinforcing the idea that making sustainable choices improves the quality of life for Dacorum residents.

Digital Reuse Saves Enough Carbon to Fly Around the World 30 Times

While Repair Sheds tackle physical items, the Staying Connected project demonstrates large-scale reuse by preventing valuable technology from becoming e-waste.

This county-wide initiative addresses the digital divide by gifting IT equipment to residents, alongside guidance and connectivity support. The project, which is funded through The National Lottery Community Fund, has reached more than 1,000 people in Hertfordshire.

Crucially for National Recycling Week, the reuse efforts of the Staying Connected project have saved enough carbon to fly around the world 30 times, providing a powerful, quantifiable metric of environmental impact through reuse.

Community Action Dacorum continues its mission to make a positive difference to the quality of life for people in Dacorum by leveraging these high-impact services that support resource efficiency, skill-sharing, and community cohesion.

Get Involved:

To learn more about The Repair Shed, the Library of Things, or to explore volunteering opportunities, contact Community Action Dacorum:

• Telephone: 01442 253935

• Visit: 48 High Street, Hemel Hempstead, Herts, HP1 3AF