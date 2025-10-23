Rehoming - Paddy and Rupert looking for their forever home

By jackie CP
Contributor
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2025, 17:04 BST
Paddy and Rupertplaceholder image
Paddy and Rupert
Paddy and Rupert

Paddy and Rupert are now looking for their forever home, together.

Most Popular

They are a lovely bonded pair; bundles of fun, full of kitten energy, love playing with any toy they can find together or with anyone who wants to join in and then curl up for their chillax, ready to go again! Both are very sociable, confident little kittens who love people and laps.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Paddy has the loudest purr. Rupert is bursting with personality and charm.

They would love to be in a family environment where they have someone who they can share their playing and love with.

Once they have had their extended settling in period, they would love direct access to a garden to explore away from main/through roads.

News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice