Rehoming - Paddy and Rupert looking for their forever home

Paddy and Rupert are now looking for their forever home, together.

They are a lovely bonded pair; bundles of fun, full of kitten energy, love playing with any toy they can find together or with anyone who wants to join in and then curl up for their chillax, ready to go again! Both are very sociable, confident little kittens who love people and laps.

Paddy has the loudest purr. Rupert is bursting with personality and charm.

They would love to be in a family environment where they have someone who they can share their playing and love with.

Once they have had their extended settling in period, they would love direct access to a garden to explore away from main/through roads.