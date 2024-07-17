Redrow Eastern launches £12,000 fund to support local community projects with applicant entries now

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Premium housebuilder Redrow Eastern has launched its 2024 community fund to help support the incredible community work lead by groups, schools, organisations and individuals across Essex, Suffolk, and Hertfordshire.

With no cause too small, up to £12,000 is available to be gifted, so whether funds are needed to help supply new books for school children, a new kit for a sports team, or even craft supplies for a youth group, the Redrow Eastern initiative can help and is now open to entries from everyone.

The housebuilder, which is currently building in popular locations throughout Essex, Suffolk, and Hertfordshire, has launched the fund for the very first time. Redrow Eastern has already donated to a range of local causes, in addition to providing investment in the local area and contributions toward education, healthcare, public transport and affordable housing linked to the planning process.

The initiative aims to help local organisations or individuals at the heart of the community to have the equipment and tools they need to continue the amazing work they are doing, or even start a new, exciting project.

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern, comments: “We are really excited to have opened up our community fund for 2024, which forms part of our commitment to supporting local infrastructure and creating thriving communities within the wider area.

“Community plays a huge role in choosing where to live and we are continuously looking at ways we can support the local area. Residents living at our developments across the region really value their local groups and organisations, which are the backbone of happy, healthy and safe communities.

“We are inviting entries from any group, organisation or individual within or serving Essex, Suffolk, and Hertfordshire, to let us know how we could help their exciting plans – and look forward to making as many come true as possible!”

The community fund is now open for applications and will close at midnight on 31 August 2024. To find out more about the voluntary £12,000 community fund, and how to apply, please visit www.redrow.co.uk/eastern-community-fund.

Redrow Eastern has a range of award-winning homes on offer. To find out more, please visit: www.redrow.co.uk/news-and-inspiration/news/eastern