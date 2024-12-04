Record-breaking achievement with 23-year housing high for Hertfordshire

Hertfordshire County Council has announced a landmark achievement in housing development, marking the highest number of new homes built in any year since 2001.

In the period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024, councils across Hertfordshire delivered 5,387 new homes. This remarkable milestone underscores the County Council's commitment to addressing the housing needs of residents.

One of the highlights of this achievement is the focus on affordability. An impressive 30% of the gross new homes are affordable, catering to a range of needs:

864 affordable rent units

389 shared equity units

376 social rent units

16 intermediate units

New housing in Hertfordshire

Equally noteworthy is Hertfordshire’s dedication to sustainable development, with 68% of these new homes constructed on brownfield land, showcasing the County’s commitment to regenerating underused areas and minimising impact on green spaces.

Looking ahead, the future of housing in Hertfordshire continues to thrive. There are currently 27,448 homes with planning permission set to be built in the coming years, ensuring that the momentum in housing growth is maintained. Large scale projects include Harlow Gilston Garden Town, Hemel Garden Communities, Growing Baldock town expansion and Brookfield in Cheshunt, and it’s these developments that will contribute to the county’s target to build 100,000 homes over the next decade.

In addition, Hertfordshire Property Partnership (HPP) has secured over £2.6 million in Brownfield Land Release Fund support from the government’s One Public Estate programme. These funds will be utilised across seven sites in the county, with two projects already completed and the remaining five expected to deliver approximately 662 homes. All of these projects are integral parts of the ongoing regeneration efforts in Hertfordshire.

Richard Roberts, Leader of Hertfordshire County Council said: "This record-breaking year is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing much-needed housing for our communities. We are not only building homes but also creating vibrant, sustainable, and affordable communities where residents can enjoy a high-quality of living in the place they call home. The support from the Brownfield Land Release Fund further propels our efforts in regenerating areas and ensuring a bright future for Hertfordshire."

Infographic showing where new homes have been built in Hertfordshire

Sajida Bijle, Chief Executive of Hertsmere Borough Council and Chair of HPP said: "Securing over £2.6 million in BLRF funding represents a significant achievement for the Hertfordshire Property Partnership. This collaboration with district and borough councils is set to transform seven key sites across the county, with two projects already completed. The remaining four sites will deliver approximately 662 homes, contributing to the ongoing regeneration efforts within Hertfordshire. This funding is a testament to our collaborative working across Hertfordshire and beyond with a clear commitment to infrastructure as well as providing much needed housing solutions. This is particularly important in Hertfordshire, where land values are very high and affordability is well below the national average.”

To learn more about Sustainable Growth in Hertfordshire visit www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/weare