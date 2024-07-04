Re-launching Berkhamsted play centre DJ’sPlayZone
Re-launching Berkhamsted play centre DJ’sPlayZone (Previously Kidzone) with a new exclusive Role play zone upstairs and an extended 3-level area on the play frame! Super excited to have the ribbon cutting grand opening was on Saturday 29th June by Dacorum Borough Council Mayor Cllr Brenda Link and special guest Bianca Gascoigne. The Mayor shared the event and said “ I am looking forward to attending this. It will bring back memories of soft play with some of my grandchildren when they were a bit younger”.
The Play Centre also won a National award for Association of Indoor Play Attraction of the year! Berkhamsted DJ’s Play Zone - sister site to Hemel Hempstead DJ’s Play Park (and DJ’s Play Jungle St Albans) is recognised for excellence,
For its size under 6,000 square foot. The winner was amongst other finalist play centres, celebrating excellence within the industry at Drayton Manor on 12th June and followed a Mystery Shop visit where it scored 95%. The trophy was accepted by Helen and Mark Whittington (owners), the Manager Kim Dartnall and Area Manager Ceili Hatchett. As I said “Berkhamsted site is one of 3 under DJ’s Play brand, we are particularly proud of, because we took over the competition and upgraded everything and continue to do so”!
