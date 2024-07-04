Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ribbon cutting grand opening was on Saturday 29th June by Dacorum Borough Council Mayor Cllr Brenda Link and special guest Bianca Gascoigne.

Re-launching Berkhamsted play centre DJ'sPlayZone (Previously Kidzone) with a new exclusive Role play zone upstairs and an extended 3-level area on the play frame! The Mayor shared the event and said " I am looking forward to attending this. It will bring back memories of soft play with some of my grandchildren when they were a bit younger".

The Play Centre also won a National award for Association of Indoor Play Attraction of the year! Berkhamsted DJ’s Play Zone - sister site to Hemel Hempstead DJ’s Play Park (and DJ’s Play Jungle St Albans) is recognised for excellence,

