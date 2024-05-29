Rachel’s Warriors raise over £25k for Cancer Charities in memory of Hemel resident

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A team from Watford called Rachel's Warriors have successfully raised over £25k for cancer charities by participating in a series of challenging fundraising events, including the Bristol Great Run, The London Marathon, London Triathlon, the Three Peaks Challenge, and afternoon tea events.

The team committed themselves to these endeavours in memory of Rachel.

Rachel sadly passed away from breast cancer last May after a short 5 month journey, she was only 33 years old. Rachel and Alaster lived in Apsley, Hemel Hempstead.

In her memory, Rachel's Warriors have raised a significant portion—just over £15k of the total—for The Mount Vernon Cancer Charity located in Northwood. This charity includes The Lynda Jackson Centre, which provides vital holistic care for those using the cancer services at Mount Vernon Cancer Centre.

Rachel Barnard - Resident of Apsley, Hemel Hempstead

The funds raised so far have paid for a cooling cap, which allows patients to retain their hair during chemotherapy. The onward funds will be directed towards supporting holistic care, such as counselling and specialized massages—essential components of the cancer fight which are not covered by the NHS. These therapies play a crucial role in mental and emotional well-being.

"Taking part in these charity events has given Rachel's Warriors a meaningful focus after losing someone so special," said Alaster.

"Rachel was an extraordinary Social Worker, always advocating for the best outcomes for those she cared for. Through our fundraising, we aim to keep her values alive as well as raising the awareness to other young women to check their breasts.

"The Lynda Jackson Centre at Mount Vernon was crucial to Rachel's care, and I can't thank them enough for the support they provided in her final days. Rachel's Warriors will continue to fund these essential services for others in need."