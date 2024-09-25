£200,000 appeal launched for breast cancer surgery innovation for patients in West Herts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today we’re launching a people-powered campaign to raise £200,000 to buy state-of-the-art equipment and revolutionise breast cancer treatment locally.

West Herts Hospitals Charity - the official charity for West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – has launched the appeal to fund two SAVI SCOUT Surgical Guidance Systems, which use radar technology to precisely target and remove cancerous tissue. The new technology will be based at the breast unit at St Albans City Hospital, where patients across West Herts - including Hemel Hempstead - are treated for the disease.

By pinpointing the exact location of cancerous tissue, the system significantly reduces the unnecessary removal of healthy breast tissue, shortens hospital stays, and reduces the need for repeat surgeries.

Miss Lee-Min Lai, Consultant Breast Surgeon at West Herts Hospitals, highlighted the impact of this technology:

"Studies show a reduction of 11% in patients requiring further surgery, which not only enhances patient outcomes but also significantly reduces costs associated with additional procedures and longer hospital stays."

Traditional surgical methods often present challenges in precisely locating and removing cancerous tissue, leading to more invasive procedures, longer recovery times, and higher rates of repeat surgeries. The SAVI SCOUT system addresses these issues by using a tiny metallic reflector, undetectable from the outside, into the affected tissue. In the operating room, surgeons can utilise non-radioactive radar waves to detect and precisely pinpoint the location of cancer within a distance of one millimetre, allowing for the targeted removal of cancerous tissue.

Alison Rosen, CEO of West Herts Hospitals Charity, which raises funds to improve patient care and staff wellbeing beyond what the NHS can afford, said: “With the community’s help we want to fund two SAVI SCOUT systems for the breast unit at St Albans City Hospital and treat breast cancer patients in West Herts using this advanced technique. The sooner we reach our target, the sooner we will have this ground-breaking equipment to start treating patients.”

Upcoming Fundraising Events

To kick off the fundraising appeal, two exciting community events have been organised:

The Tough Ten in Abbots Langley on Sunday 6 October – A fun and challenging event for runners and walkers. There are races for everyone, including a 1K fun run for children, and 3k, 5k, and 10k options.

in Abbots Langley on – A fun and challenging event for runners and walkers. There are races for everyone, including a 1K fun run for children, and 3k, 5k, and 10k options. The Titty Trail on Sunday 3 November – A unique 11 mile trek from Watford General Hospital to St Albans City Hospital’s breast unit. The walk follows the beautiful Abbey Line Trail from Watford Junction to St Albans Abbey.

To sign up for one of the appeal’s fundraising events, please visit: raisewestherts.org.uk/category/events/

For more information about the breast cancer appeal and to make a donation, please visit: raisewestherts.org.uk/appeals/beatcancer/