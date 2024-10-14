Proposals launched to build over 2,000 new homes in Tring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Marshcroft development is back on the agenda in nearby Tring, and local people are being urged to make their views felt quickly.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tring Expansion Plan:

Local people in our nearby town are being urged to email Dacorum councillors to make their feelings known about renewed proposals to include 2,050 new homes (a 40 per cent increase in the size of Tring) in the area plan, instead of 250.

A meeting last Wednesday heard that planning officers are trying to convince councillors to agree to build more houses now, rather than the proposed figure in 2023, because the targets will be formally increased to an even higher figure by the new Labour government, writes Graham Bright on Everything Tring.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora in Marsworth: Lynn Mildner captured this stunning shot without a filter

He has given a list of councillors to contact, including Brain Patterson of Tring West.

Dacorum Cabinet will recommend the higher housing numbers for a decision to be made by Full Council on Tuesday, October 15, he says. The vote will be split and is likely to be very close. People are urged to attend in person or online to show the strength of feeling. Many have posted the view online that the reintroduced Marshcroft development on Green Belt land in Tring would be a massive over-expansion of the town.

Aurora Pictures:

Villagers who use Everything Marsworth have posted some stunning Aurora images from the display on Thursday.

Steaming In!:

Steam engines will be rolling up at the Red Lion on Saturday, October 19 at 2pm. Come and see them and other vintage vehicles.

Halloween Disco:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marsworth Pre-School is holding a Halloween Disco on Friday, October 25 from 4pm to 6pm at the village hall.

Entry is £6.50 per child on the door, or book in advance for £6.

Hot dogs, drinks and snacks will be available, with prizes for the best-dressed.

Bonfire Night:

This will be on Saturday, November 2 from 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 6.30pm and fireworks at 7pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Entry £6, children £3. Rural Roasts will again be selling burgers and hot dogs.

Please park away from the rec, except Blue Badge holders, due to waterlogging last year.

Halloween Fundraiser:

The Howarth family are holding their last fully interactive Halloween Fundraiser at 3 Durham Road, Pitstone, from 4pm until 7pm on October 31.

Next year will be just a display. Money raised will go to The Pepper Foundation.

Party :

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Windmill Pre-School is also holding a Halloween Party on Saturday, October 26, from 3pm to 5pm at Pitstone Memorial Hall.

Tickets are £7. Book at windmillpreschool.co.uk/events.

College Lake:

There are half-term workshops for children at College Lake on October 29 and 30. Book at bbowt.org.uk/events.

Harvest:

Marsworth School will be holding a Harvest Festival on Thursday, October 17 at 2.30pm in church.

Keep Going Choir: The choir, led by Anna Swannell, and soloists will be singing at Wilstone Village Hall on Saturday, October 19 from 7pm to 9pm, in support of the Hospice of St Francis. Free entry and donations to the hospice.