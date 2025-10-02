Political opinion: Victoria Collins MP backs plan for a police counter in every community following conference vote

Victoria Collins, MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted, calls for a raft of new measures to change policing in England and Wales, including a police counter in every community, following a vote at Liberal Democrat Conference.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This comes after police desks in Hertfordshire have decreased by nearly 20% since 2015. As of 2025, the only police stations with a police front counter service are Hatfield, Stevenage, Watford, leaving communities in Harpenden, Berkhamsted, Tring and the surrounding villages without a space for vulnerable members of the public seeking the safety that a public facing police counter supplies.

At the party’s Autumn Conference, Victoria backed a motion calling for automatic dismissal of officers who fail vetting, removing warrant cards from officers under investigation for domestic abuse, and providing support services funding for survivors of domestic abuse, which was passed by attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data discussed and presented as part of the debate showed one in four women have experienced domestic abuse, a woman is killed by a man every three days, and over two million crimes went unsolved in 2024.

Victoria talking to a local police officer

Victoria said: “Police counters are often lifelines for our local communities, bridging the gap between the public and police services. The residents of Harpenden, Berkhamsted, Tring, and our villages need better facilities so vulnerable members of the community can feel safe in knowing their case is being handled in the best way possible.

“Myself and fellow Liberal Democrats are championing these reforms to deliver real change. Only through that change will we be able to have confidence in a police force that is accountable, reactive, and committed to keeping them safe.

“We need policing to be fit for the future, to be able to tackle the challenges of the modern world, and that the public can have confidence in. I am proud to support the changes necessary to deliver this.”