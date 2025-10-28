Political opinion: David Taylor MP: Thousands of Hemel Hempstead renters get major new rights thanks to Labour

Labour has delivered for renters across Hemel Hempstead and the country as the government’s landmark Renters’ Rights Act officially becomes law – the biggest boost to renters’ rights in a generation.

In Hemel Hempstead, where thousands of households rent privately, this new law means greater security, fairer treatment and an end to the fear of sudden eviction.

The Act abolishes Section 21 ‘no fault’ evictions, a practice that has pushed many renters to the brink of homelessness. It also empowers tenants to challenge poor conditions and unfair rent rises without the threat of being kicked out of their homes.

“This is a huge win for renters in Hemel Hempstead,” said David Taylor, Labour MP for Hemel Hempstead.

“Too many people here have lived with the constant worry of being evicted through no fault of their own. Labour promised to fix that – and we’ve delivered. A secure home means stability for families, confidence for young people, and dignity for everyone. This is Labour delivering real change for our community.”

The Act forms a key part of Labour’s Plan for Change, rebalancing power between England’s 11 million tenants and 2.3 million landlords. It protects responsible landlords by strengthening repossession grounds where genuinely needed, ensuring fairness for all.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Every family deserves the dignity of a safe and secure home. For too long, millions of renters have lived at the mercy of rogue landlords or insecure contracts. We’re putting an end to that. A secure home isn’t just bricks and mortar – it’s the foundation for opportunity, safety, and a better life. No child should grow up without one.”

The Conservatives spent 14 years failing to act while homelessness and insecurity soared. Nigel Farage’s Reform Party also voted against Labour’s measures to protect renters – showing once again that only Labour is on the side of working people.

David Taylor added that local renters will soon hear more about how the new rights will be rolled out in Hemel Hempstead. His office stands ready to support tenants and landlords through the transition.