Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man who produces podcasts from his shed in Tring has been picked to be a judge for the 2024 BritishPodcast Awards.

Jeremy Chapman, founder of Your Voice Here, was offered the prestigious role as recognition for his outstanding work as a podcast producer and mentor.

"I still can’t believe I’ve been given the opportunity to offer my feedback and critique to some of the biggest names in podcasting. Considering I started my podcast production company, Your Voice Here, towards the end of 2020, I feel like a novice compared to the other judges on the panel."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst Jeremy might think he is a novice, his podcast production skills, patient approach and enthusiasm are what makes him such a joy to work with and why so many big names in the world of music, literature, TV and even royalty are queuing up to work with him.

Podcast Producer based in Tring picked to be judge for British Podcast Awards

“When the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, starts paying compliments about my conscientious and calm approach, along with telling me I have a lovely voice, you do sit up and start believing in yourself.”

Jeremy’s legendary patience and authentic consideration was highlighted by Sarah Duchess of York herself “Jeremy started our recording by asking me how I was and really seemed to care. Nobody ever asks me how I am."

"Despite a technical issue during the recording and corrupted files meaning the recording was lost, the Duchess willingly came back again to re-record, even giving up more time than she had on the previous recording. Along with giving Jeremy a Royal Seal of Approval “This has been thoroughly enjoyable, and Jeremy is a wonderful producer”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 'Your Voice Here' started, Jeremy has seen his client base grow, and their podcast downloads soar.

“My clients have had over 100,000 global downloads combined and counting! Which is an incredible achievement for small, independent podcasts who don’t have the backing of a massive media company behind them, like Bauer and the BBC. Or a celebrity name to endorse it. It just goes to show that hard work really does payoff”

Jeremy’s journey started during the first lockdown in 2020 when he was a volunteer for an amateur radio station in Tring.

He initially joined as a volunteer radio presenter, and, despite never presenting before, was one of their top presenters with one of the most listened to shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Desperate to develop his passion and skill set, plus being a huge supporter of his community, he started to help and mentor others at the station with his ‘ignorant brilliance.’

Along with producing volunteers radio shows, including Great British Bake Off Finalist – Steven Carter Bailey and a ground-breaking Jazz Show. “It all came naturally to me, like a duck to water, and the station benefited as the calibre of radio shows improved greatly. It also got me thinking about what else I could do in a post Covid world and so I took the first steps in to podcast production and launched 4 Calling Birds podcast.”

Made up of four friends who wanted to have honest conversations about life’s challenges, from adoption to mental health to losing weight. It was a huge hit and it wasn’t long before it received some wonderful national press reviews.

“Our downloads just kept climbing and I had the confidence to start approaching people about helping them start a podcast."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fast forward a few years, and Jeremy now produces a wide range of podcasts, featuring interviews with all manner of guests. From creatives, musicians, rock stars, influencers, actors and, of course, actual royalty. Guests around the world love Jeremy‘s simple but professional approach.

Jeremy is also aware that podcasting is still regarded as a very new media platform and many people aren’t even aware of what it actually is or how it could benefit them. But his policy of “there’s no such thing as a stupid question, only a stupid answer.” always reassures people who are new to podcasting or using their voice to be heard.

And with the podcast industry booming, you don’t get much more recognition or endorsement than being asked to judge at the British Podcast Awards.

We can’t wait to see where Jeremy‘s journey takes him next.

If you would like more information about starting your own podcast or would just like to talk to Jeremy to find out how a podcast could benefit you, then email [email protected] to get in touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Or visit www.yourvoicehere.co.uk to listen to some of the brilliant podcasts he produces.

About the British Podcast Awards

Functioning not only as a platform for creative expression but also as a commercial channel. Now in its 8th year, the British Podcast Awards champions the people both in front of and behind the microphone.