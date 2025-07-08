Pexhurst Charitable Trust races to victory at supply chain go karting event

Leading Hertforshire-based main contractor Pexhurst recently held its second annual go karting event and first fundraiser for the Pexhurst Charitable Trust, raising almost £10,000 to help support individuals and organisations in the local area.

Welcoming over 100 valued individuals from its supply chain, the evening of racing, networking and fundraising was held at Rye House Kart Raceway in Hoddesdon.

Launched earlier this year, the Pexhurst Charitable Trust was founded by the Pexhurst Junior Board and aims to continue its strong history of charitable giving. Since 2020, the contractor has raised more than £70,000 for a range of causes from national organisations like Teenage Cancer Trust to local grassroot charities such as Isabel Hospice. The Pexhurst Charitable Trust aims to continue this approach, supporting a diverse mix of causes including hospices, schools, and individuals facing socio-economic challenges or ill health.

Since launching in April 2025, the trust has already received several grant applications, including some from organisations Pexhurst has previously supported, such as Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust (ACT) and Epilepsy Action.

Rosy Vella, management accountant/business manager and member of the Junior Board, said: “Being part of the Junior Board that helped establish the Pexhurst Charitable Trust was incredibly rewarding, but it’s been even more satisfying to realise the impact it could make as we see the funds begin to build and the grant applications roll in.

“Our now-annual Go-Kart event is proving an always enjoyable evening, giving us the opportunity to connect with both our long-standing supply chain and new faces. We set a target of £5,000 for this event, so to nearly double that amount is a huge achievement. Following this flying start, we look forward to continuing our fundraising efforts through further events and voluntary contributions to see the direct benefit we can bring to those who need it most.”

To find out more about the Pexhurst Charitable Trust, please visit: Pexhurst Charitable Trust - Pexhurst