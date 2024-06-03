Pet charity thanks Hertfordshire volunteers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This Volunteers’ Week Blue Cross pet charity in Hertfordshire is thanking its team of volunteer pet foster carers who go the extra mile to care for homeless pets until permanent owners are found. From small pets like degus and chinchillas to dogs, cats and even horses. The charity is also calling on local animal lovers to find out more about becoming a volunteer foster carer and sign up.

Kellie Brookes, Centre Manager at Blue Cross Hertfordshire said: “We are so grateful to all of our volunteers who foster pets for us. We know they find the experience incredibly rewarding and some even say it has been life changing, for both themselves and the pets they have cared for. Being in a home environment is so much better for pets and it also means more space in our rehoming centres to help animals in desperate need. For puppies and kittens it is essential for them to be around the usual household sights and sounds to enable them to grow into happy and confident adult pets.”

Blue Cross aims to rehome 10,000 pets per year by 2026 and is calling out to local animal lovers to sign up as volunteer foster carers to help the charity to reach this ambitious aim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bethan Wood has been fostering for Blue Cross in Hertfordshire alongside her two daughters aged nine and eleven years old since 2020 and in total, they have devoted over 425 hours of their precious time to the charity. Bethan and her young daughters are devoted to helping cats, rabbits and guinea pigs that would struggle to survive without their help.

Photo by Chewy on Unsplash

Bethan said: “My girls and I love fostering for Blue Cross, it's so rewarding and fun! We're always excited when we go to collect a new foster animal and finding out about them and their history. We enjoy getting to know the animal and giving them time to settle in before we then start to handle them. My girls are great with animals and have learnt so much through fostering. Some of the animals have stayed for a few weeks and others have come and gone in a week or two. When the time comes to take the animal back to the centre we do feel sad but we know that they'll be going to their forever home which is the best outcome, it also means that we're then able to help more animals”.

Foster carers receive full training and all costs, including travel, are covered by Blue Cross and there is full support and guidance throughout.

To find out more about becoming a volunteer foster carer and joining the Blue Cross team visit www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-fostering or contact the centre in Hertfordshire on 0300 777 1844 or email [email protected].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad