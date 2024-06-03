Pet charity thanks Hertfordshire volunteers
and live on Freeview channel 276
Kellie Brookes, Centre Manager at Blue Cross Hertfordshire said: “We are so grateful to all of our volunteers who foster pets for us. We know they find the experience incredibly rewarding and some even say it has been life changing, for both themselves and the pets they have cared for. Being in a home environment is so much better for pets and it also means more space in our rehoming centres to help animals in desperate need. For puppies and kittens it is essential for them to be around the usual household sights and sounds to enable them to grow into happy and confident adult pets.”
Blue Cross aims to rehome 10,000 pets per year by 2026 and is calling out to local animal lovers to sign up as volunteer foster carers to help the charity to reach this ambitious aim.
Bethan Wood has been fostering for Blue Cross in Hertfordshire alongside her two daughters aged nine and eleven years old since 2020 and in total, they have devoted over 425 hours of their precious time to the charity. Bethan and her young daughters are devoted to helping cats, rabbits and guinea pigs that would struggle to survive without their help.
Bethan said: “My girls and I love fostering for Blue Cross, it's so rewarding and fun! We're always excited when we go to collect a new foster animal and finding out about them and their history. We enjoy getting to know the animal and giving them time to settle in before we then start to handle them. My girls are great with animals and have learnt so much through fostering. Some of the animals have stayed for a few weeks and others have come and gone in a week or two. When the time comes to take the animal back to the centre we do feel sad but we know that they'll be going to their forever home which is the best outcome, it also means that we're then able to help more animals”.
Foster carers receive full training and all costs, including travel, are covered by Blue Cross and there is full support and guidance throughout.
To find out more about becoming a volunteer foster carer and joining the Blue Cross team visit www.bluecross.org.uk/pet-fostering or contact the centre in Hertfordshire on 0300 777 1844 or email [email protected].
With the increasing demand for Blue Cross pet welfare services, the charity needs the support of animal lovers to continue its work helping pets and their people, in any way they can. Whether that’s by donating to keep rehoming and veterinary services going through these tough times, fundraising for Blue Cross, providing foster care for pets while loving new homes are found, volunteering at pet food banks, or signing up to support Blue Cross campaigns for better pet welfare. www.bluecross.org.uk