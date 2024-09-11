Parents group based in Berkhamsted meet with new LibDem Harpenden & Berkhamsted MP

Parents for Future Herts and Bucks met with one of their newly elected MPs to discuss local and national climate action.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group congratulated Victoria Collins on her new role, as well as discussed local issues including sewage dumping.

Victoria also reaffirmed her commitment to wanting to see the end of new oil and gas to protect a liveable planet, including stopping Rosebank oil field - the largest undeveloped field in the UK. They also discussed the importance of investing in renewables in order to bring the cost of living down, as renewables are 9x cheaper than fossil fuels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katrina, a volunteer with Parents For Future, who joined the meeting shared:

Local parents meet with new LibDem MP to discuss local and national climate action.

“It was very exciting meeting Victoria and I was really encouraged by her enthusiasm and how much she agreed with us on the steps needed to stop the climate crisis. It’s wonderful to finally have an MP in place who understands how urgent this is and who wants to work with groups like ours to do what we can to help our local area and the UK stay within safe climate limits.”

Victoria Collins, MP for Harpenden & Berkhamsted:

"Meeting with Parents for Future Herts and Bucks energises me to know a dedicated group of parents are working for a better future for the next generation. After the last Conservative government let us down again and again on environmental issues, I hope to be an advocate, in Parliament and locally, to tackle climate change and protect our local environment. I really appreciate the group taking time out to talk to me about their concerns and solutions."

What is Parents for Future Herts and Bucks?

PFF Herts and Bucks is a group for local parents and carers worried about the climate crisis. Members work together on local and national initiatives to help protect a liveable planet for the next generation, fostering community connection and resilience. It’s one of Parents for Future UK’s 35+ regional groups, which together has a rapidly growing network of over 35,000 supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group raises awareness about the effects of climate change – through local family-friendly campaigns, and sharing easy and quick solutions to bring about systemic change. And it supports parents who are struggling with the anxiety that can come with facing the climate crisis.

To find out more, or to get involved locally, email [email protected] or find the group on Instagram: @parentsforfuture_hertandbucks. You can also find out more about the national group at ParentsForFuture.org.uk