Overcoming isolation and fear

Winnie has been a user of the Community Car service for a few years. However, after experiencing a fall during the lockdown, her mobility worsened, and she could no longer get out on her own. This mobility challenge left her relying on a walking frame, and critically, feeling “scared stiff of falling over”. This fear is a common factor that often leads to self-imposed isolation, even when mobility issues are managed.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The organisation recognises that social and community networks are crucial to wellbeing and good health, and that for many elderly people, transport is a primary tool against loneliness, especially post-pandemic.

The Role of the Volunteer Driver

Winnie found her lifeline in the Community Car volunteers, calling them “invaluable”. The service provides dignified independence to vulnerable residents by offering accessible transport solutions. However, the crucial element in Winnie’s renewed confidence is the human connection provided by the driver.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winnie being taken out for the afternoon

Volunteer drivers do more than just operate the minibus or the car; they provide “crucial social interaction”. For people like Winnie, the volunteer ensures they not only reach their destination but also receive “much-needed company”. This constant, reliable presence of a supportive “friend and a social outlet” is the essential ingredient that helps break the cycle of fear and isolation she experienced after her fall.

From Fear to Freedom: How a Volunteer Driver Helped Rebuild Winnie’s Confidence

Community Transport Week 2025 is built around the theme ‘More Than a Minibus’, highlighting that services like Community Cars offer essential connections, not just conveyance. Winnie’s story perfectly encapsulates this mission, illustrating how the support from a volunteer driver helped her regain her independence after a period of isolating fear.

Urgent Need for Volunteers

The demand for these essential services, which reduce isolation and provide companionship, is growing across the county. Dr. Simon Aulton, CEO of Community Action Dacorum, stresses the urgent need for more volunteer drivers for both cars and minibuses to help people like Winnie continue to get to where they need to be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in giving back to the community and helping others feel valued, appreciated, and useful, you can find out more about becoming a Community Car driver by contacting the Volunteer Centre.

COMMUNITY TRANSPORT – MORE THAN JUST A MINIBUS

If you or someone you know requires some form of “Community Transport” then please get in touch to talk about how we can help. If you would like to volunteer as a community driver, or even one of out bus helpers, give us a call to discuss your availablity.

Community Transport is a project run by Community Action Dacorum

If you would like to make a difference to someone’s life – contact

01442 212888