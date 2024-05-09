Over 1,000 volunteers help clean up Dacorum during Great British Spring Clean

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They collected almost 600 bags of litter

More than 1,000 people joined forces to clean up Dacorum as part of a nationwide environmental campaign.

Volunteers took to the borough’s streets to clear almost 600 bags of litter during the Great British Spring Clean across March and April.

Back for its ninth year, in Dacorum the event saw 1,077 volunteers – including residents and families, schools, scout groups, businesses and local charities – mucking in, with support from Dacorum Borough Council.

The Seventh Day Adventist Church group joins forces.

Almost half of the litter collected was separated as recycling. A large number of fly-tipping incidents around local streets and parks were also investigated and cleared by the council's Environmental Enforcement Officers and Clean, Safe and Green Team.

More than 30 groups volunteered their time, including but not limited to, Jupiter Primary School, Seventh Day Adventist Church, Woodhall Farm residents, Academia, Swing Gate Infant School and Tidy Tring Team.

Councillor Robin Bromham, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood Operations at the council, said: “A big thank you to everyone who got involved in the Great British Spring Clean for their efforts and sense of pride in their borough. By taking part in this campaign, you have demonstrated how much we can achieve when we work together, and I hope it will inspire us all to take action to protect the places we live, work and play throughout the year.”

This year, Keep Britain Tidy, which runs the Great British Spring Clean campaign, marked its 70th anniversary and raised awareness of how long litter can stay in our environment. If it is not collected, some of it is likely to have been in our environment since the charity was founded 70 years ago.

Dacorum Borough Council supports litter picks all year round by lending litter-picking equipment for community-organised events. The Dacorum Street Champions volunteer group is a group of volunteers who are committed to litter picking in their local area on a regular basis. Now 1,500 volunteers strong, the team makes a huge difference to the local environment and help make Dacorum a beautiful place to live.