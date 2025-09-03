Opinion: David Taylor welcomes Labour Government’s £2.64 million investment to boost local transport in Hertfordshire

David Taylor MP

David Taylor, Member of Parliament for Hemel Hempstead, has welcomed the Labour government’s £2.64 million investment in Hertfordshire, celebrating the boost to local transport that will give people across the county greater access to jobs, education and public services.

Thanks to this additional resource funding, Hertfordshire County Council will be able to decide how best to improve public transport and drive forward schemes that matter most to local communities. This could include new zero emission buses, better accessibility, tackling congestion, and making streets safer with improved lighting and crossings for pedestrians and cyclists.

This announcement is part of a wider government package giving towns and rural areas across the country an additional £104 million to improve local transport, on top of the £2.3 billion Local Transport Grant secured at the Spending Review.

David Taylor MP said: “In Hemel Hempstead and across Hertfordshire, we know all too well that good local transport links are a lifeline for so many people. Reliable bus routes, safer roads, better accessibility, these are vital to making sure people can get to work, see family and friends, and make essential appointments.

“This Labour government recognises that. I’m delighted ministers are providing the real funding needed to transform transport here in Hertfordshire, delivering the change I’ve long campaigned for locally.”

Labour’s Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Good transport connections are the foundation of thriving communities, which is why we're backing local authorities to transform journeys for millions of people across England.

“This investment will help councils to improve transport for local people – from cleaner buses to safer cycling routes – connecting communities with jobs, education and essential services. By putting resources directly into the hands of local leaders, we're ensuring every part of the country benefits from better transport links that support economic growth and provide opportunity – all part of our Plan for Change."

This investment provides unprecedented support for local transport improvements that support the Government's Plan for Change, driving growth and access to opportunity.