Open house at ‘The Denton’ Berkhamsted’s finest retirement community

Designed by award-winning architects ColladoCollins and set in grounds designed by multi award-winning Bradley-Hole Schoenaich Landscapes, The Dentonoffers103 residences, located in two buildings, set either side of a central courtyard, with the Artemis Bar and Restaurant and amenities that include a lounge, multi-function event space and extensive bespoke library, curated and installed by local independent bookshop Chapter Two.

The Denton has partnered with world famous Champneys, the original UK health spa, who will be participating in the Open Day, offering guests tantalizing taster treatments and nutrition consultations in The Denton’s health and wellbeing suite. Head Chef Enrico Lizzio will be demonstrating fresh pasts making, with guests offered fresh canapés and drinks. Coffee and tea will also be available from the coffee cart and main bar, while the waffle and ice cream station offers something sweet.

Those moving to The Denton will not only experience the excitement of a new home and onsite facilities, but they can also look forward to fine dining, access to a range of events, talks, classes and activities and an award-worthy level of service that includes not only onsite support with everyday aspects such as deliveries, but also assistance and advice with technology from Elysian Residences’ in-house Tech Angel. From setting up routers and connecting and syncing digital devices, to assisting with queries on streaming services and potential scam emails and text messages, the Tech Angel is available to all homeowners.

Gavin Stein, Elysian Residences Chief Executive Officer, says : “The Denton is an exciting project, our first development in Hertfordshire, so we are delighted to once again be able to showcase the high level of service and quality that homeowners receive here, at our second Open House event, on 28th May. It is the perfect time of year to enjoy the stunning landscaped grounds, and we look forward to once again welcoming welcome residents’ family, friends and the wider Berkhamsted community to experience the exceptional lifestyle on offer at The Denton.”

All of the residences at The Denton have been designed and finished to a high specification. Expertly designed, every apartment can be adapted to individual needs as required, meaning homeowners can live their best life possible, without compromising on style or quality.

The Denton’s amenities are located centrally, at the heart of which is the Artemis Restaurant and bar, and include a fully equipped gym, health and wellbeing suite, a consultation room, library and a lounge with double height ceiling, which also serves as an atmospheric events space.

The Denton Open House

Wednesday 28th May from 1pm – 4pm.

To reserve your space please call 01442 946080 and speak with Sarah or Leiselle.

Free parking is available on site.

Residences at The Denton start from £460,000 (other charges apply). For further information about The Dentonvisit: thedentonberkhamsted.com Email: [email protected]

