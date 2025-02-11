Once upon a time: Knebworth care home celebrates National Storytelling Week with local children

A Hertfordshire care home got in the spirit of storytelling thanks to a special intergenerational activity with local school children.

Residents at Care UK’s Knebworth care home, on London Road, were visited by pupils from Knebworth Primary and Nursery School, to celebrate National Storytelling Week.

The children brought along their favourite storybooks and read them aloud to residents one-on-one, encouraging conversation and connection between the two groups.

Stories included Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets and The Cat in the Hat.

Eric Young, 95, resident at Knebworth, said: “Having the children read to us was a pleasant experience for us and the children.”

The event was run in partnership with intergenerational dementia awareness scheme The Archie Project, which links primary schools with care homes to ultimately create dementia-friendly communities.

Daniel Grab, Home Manager at Knebworth, said: “This event provided a wonderful opportunity for residents and children to come together and celebrate the power of storytelling. Intergenerational activities like these are an important part of life at Knebworth, particularly for residents living with dementia, and help to foster meaningful connections and provide enriching experiences for everyone involved.”