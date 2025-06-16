North Herts PRIDE: A celebration of community resilience and joy

In a spectacular display of unity and celebration, North Herts PRIDE recently lit up the town with a day of music, performance, and community spirit.

The morning kicked off with the powerful vocals of the Somewhere to Sing group, whose hit renditions set an electrifying tone for what was to be an unforgettable day.

Under a bright, shining sun, the town transformed into a festival ground with 26 vibrant stalls offering everything from local arts and crafts to support organisations, and a reassuring police presence. The air was filled with lively conversation, smiles, and a palpable sense of belonging—a true testament to the community’s strength and creativity.

As the festivities moved into the afternoon, drag performances stole the spotlight. Fabulous and fierce, the drag artists delivered dynamic, boundary-pushing acts that combined glamour, humour, and poignant political commentary. Their performances not only entertained but also reinforced a message of empowerment and defiance, capturing the very essence of why PRIDE matters so deeply.

The celebrations reached their crescendo with a jubilant parade winding its way through the town, culminating at the iconic Queen Vic where an after party beckoned. This procession was not just a display of flamboyant costumes and exuberant dancing; it was a vivid reclaiming of public space, a declaration that no act of hate could diminish their collective pride. It was a message that said, we are here to stay.

Yet, amid the joy and festivity, a deeper narrative underscored the day’s significance. In the shadow of a recent attack on the town’s beloved PRIDE bench—a symbol of steadfast inclusivity—the community rallied together. In a remarkable show of solidarity, North Herts residents raised over £2,000 to repair the damaged bench, restoring its rightful place as a proud lookout over the town. This act of communal love and support turned a moment of adversity into a shining beacon of resilience.

North Herts PRIDE once again proved that even when challenges arise, the spirit of community and the power of collective action prevail. Through music, performance, and a unified stand against hate, the people of North Herts not only celebrated who they are but also safeguarded the symbols of their enduring pride—ensuring that their message shines on for generations to come.