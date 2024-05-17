New weight loss consultant to help Berkhamsted get slimmer for summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A slimmer who transformed her life after losing four stone has used her success to shape a whole new career and has just moved locally to Berkhamsted. Becky aims to help the community of Berkhamsted change their lives and achieve their weight loss, dreams just like she did. Becky joined Slimming world several years ago, losing 4 stones and was a finalist for Slimming World’s National Top Target Consultant award too!

Becky said “Obesity has become such a huge issue in the UK – I just want to help as many people as I can to know there is help out there with no hunger and no judgement”

“When I first joined Slimming World as a member I never dreamed I would end up helping so many people. I’m so excited, I can’t wait to start here in Berkhamsted. After losing four stone in 10 months and maintaining my weight loss. It’s a privilege for me to be able to pass on the experience, insight and understanding that helped me, so I can give my members the support what they need to get to their dream weight. Support is really the most important thing especially for me being a military wife and moving home. You often have to make new friends start again.

It all starts with that feeling you’re not alone, I couldn’t of lost four stone without the weekly help encouragement and understanding from my own consultant and group. As a consultant I still attend a group every week and stay for IMAGE therapy.

Slimmer Becky lost 4 stones and is now about to help others in Berkhamsted

As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people face. Which is why, along with the members in group. I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen weight. Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas. And working together to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey.

That’s why at my Slimming World group, there’ll be tons of support encouragement and fun”

Like a lot of other slimmers, Becky had tried to lose weight so many times before, following numerous ‘diets’; “they were never sustainable because I’d always get tired of restricting what I could eat and end up giving up…I thought I was destined to struggle with my weight for the rest of my life. But then I found Slimming World - it was so different. I never felt like I was on a diet.

I love food and so do my husband and three children, their favourite meals are our fake away nights These are meals such as Slimming World Chinese, burgers, fish and chips and home made kebabs. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like vegetables fruit pasta potatoes and lean meat and fish. You never go hungry and no foods are banned, so there is no deprivation.

Becky at the Slimming World Academy for her recent training

I couldn’t believe I’d found my way to lose weight without starving myself.

Like Becky Slimming World Consultants are all former members who have lost weight successfully. There are over 3,000 Slimming World Consultants across the UK, Ireland and Cyprus. Running 14,000 weekly groups and supporting over half a million people each an every week. They receive training in nutrition, psychology, healthy eating and physical activity programs to learn how to use the power of group support to empower members to take control of their own weight loss journey.

“For me becoming a self employed franchisee for Slimming World was a great option for me I wanted a job that was well paid, flexible and could fit around my busy family life. I’m so excited to have moved local to Berkhamsted and can’t wait to meet lots of new members in the coming weeks. You will be seeing her over the next few weeks in the community and local businesses introducing herself”

Becky’s Slimming World Group is at Sacred Heart Church on Park Street in Berkhamsted starting Wednesday 5th June at 5.30pm.

For more information or to join her group either pop along or call her on 07395 404360