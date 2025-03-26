New research reveals knowledge of wildlife is declining, with 50% of Hertfordshire locals unsure where to spot different animals

Residents of Hemel Hempstead are being encouraged to explore the wildlife on their doorstep after a new survey revealed 50 per cent of people across the South East are unsure where to spot different animals.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research from The Camping and Caravanning Club, which has sites across Hertfordshire, found that 54 per cent of locals would describe their wildlife knowledge as ‘average’ at best.

In response to the findings, the Club and its President, wildlife cameraman and presenter Hamza Yassin, created an interactive map to help locals find out where they would need to camp to see some of the best wildlife the UK has to offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hamza Yassin said: “From red squirrels in the Lake District, to wild ponies in Dartmoor, there is an abundance of fantastic wildlife right on our doorsteps, but our research shows many people don’t know where to find it.

A new survey has revealed 50 per cent of people in the South East are unsure where to spot different animals.

“As a wildlife cameraman I have always loved being around wildlife – and I’m passionate about encouraging others to appreciate it, as well as experiencing the many benefits it can bring.

“Spending time amongst nature can be incredibly rewarding and calming, and camping is the perfect way to enjoy everything it has to offer.

"You don’t have to be a wildlife expert to appreciate the outdoors and with the help of our handy map we hope more people can experience the amazing wildlife that can be found near campsites all over the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabina Voysey, Director General at The Camping and Caravanning Club, said: “I have always been closely connected to the countryside and the positive impact of spending time in nature is well reported.

TV wildlife expert Hamza Yassin is encouraging people to explore the outdoors

“To help people experience more British wildlife, with the support of our Club President, Hamza, we’ve created an interactive map to give Hertfordshire locals the best chance of discovering the amazing species that can be found right on their doorstep.

“It’s reassuring to see how many people are keen to expand their wildlife knowledge. Camping is a fantastic way to connect with nature and experience the benefits of the incredible outdoors – something I highly recommend.”

To encourage Hertfordshire locals to get outdoors and experience nature more, The Camping and Caravanning Club has partnered with GO Outdoors on a prize draw to give away a £3,000 GO Outdoors gift card to one lucky recipient. To enter, visit www.campingandcaravanningclub.co.uk/competitions/go-outdoors before 23 May 2025 and complete the form.