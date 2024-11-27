New report shows Dacorum as a must-see destination with tourism thriving

Dacorum is thriving as a tourist destination with a new report highlighting the area as a must-visit destination.

Dacorum has re-emerged as a top choice for overnight stays due to the variety of attractions in and around the borough, according to new data.

The detailed report confirms that Dacorum’s tourism industry is nearing pre-pandemic levels, with 275,100 overnight stays recorded in 2023. This demonstrates 39 per cent growth on 2021.

Visit Herts also reports strong gains in total visitor numbers, with 3.4 million people choosing to visit Dacorum in 2023, representing a 23 per cent increase compared to 2021.

Tourism also continues to boost local employment, supporting 4,968 jobs across Dacorum, representing 4 per cent of total employment within the district.

Cllr Adrian England, Leader of Dacorum Borough Council and Portfolio Holder for Place, said: “Tourism is a significant component of the Dacorum and Hertfordshire economy, with an array of attractions and a wealth of places to stay, eat and drink across the borough. Whilst we residents know that Dacorum is a must-visit destination, I am delighted that this is recognised in the report, with statistics showing that we are a top choice in the county for domestic overnight stays, trips and spend.

"I am also encouraged by the resilience that the tourism industry in the borough has shown since the last report. Despite the well-documented economic challenges that continue to beset businesses, to have attained such significant recovery over the last two years and to be closing in on pre-pandemic levels is a notable achievement. We look forward to continuing our work with businesses and partners to maintain this upward growth trend for tourism in the borough."

Visit Herts Chief Executive, Deirdre Wells, added: "Hertfordshire's resurgence as a top destination for overnight stays is a testament to its unique charm, rich history, and beautiful countryside that resonates with visitors seeking both relaxation and discovery. These strong recovery figures affirm the vital role tourism plays in our local economy, not only in driving visitor spending but in sustaining thousands of jobs.”

Find out more information about Dacorum's visitor attractions here.