New programme helps Herts home-care provider reduce calls to emergency services
The introduction of the cushion along with iStumble assessments means that Abbots Care has seen a fall in the number of unnecessary calls to emergency services, which regularly result in unnecessary hospital visits.
Camille Leavold MBE, CEO of Abbots Care, says: “The ELK lifting cushion and iStumble assessments are a game changer when it comes to helping clients recover from falls. There have been so many incidents over the years where clients have had a fall at home and they or their carer have called emergency services to get them back up, resulting in a long needless wait for an ambulance. Clients have sometimes had to wait on the floor for up to eight hours for paramedics just to help them get back up on their feet
“In 2022/23 there were around 210,000 emergency hospital admissions in England related to falls for people aged 65 and over*. By introducing this new scheme, our carers can play a significant role in limiting the number of unnecessary visits to A&E, reducing stress on our NHS services and for our clients too.”
Abbots Care Community Nurse Assessor Katie Huby emphasises the importance of exercise in line with this year’s Falls Prevention Week theme of From Awareness to Action.
“We encourage people to be proactive in preventing falls at home,” says Katie. “Gentle movement, including chair-based exercises, can help maintain strength and balance, while staying hydrated reduces dizziness. Simple changes like better lighting, clearing walkways, and using mobility aids as advised make a real difference. Most importantly, do not rush and do not hesitate to seek support. If you notice changes in mobility or unsteadiness, speak to a healthcare professional.”