New partnership project helps people on probation learn to read

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An innovative new project is set to transform probation support in Hertfordshire and reduce re-offending by supporting people to gain essential literacy skills.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shannon Trust, the national charity supporting people to learn to read, is working in partnership with Hertfordshire County Council and Hertfordshire probation to run the project.

The project will utilise a digitised version of Shannon Trust’s reading programme Turning Pages (Turning Pages Digital) to support people on probation in the area to learn to read. Peers on probation who can read will have the opportunity to support those who would like to learn, working through Turning Pages Digital together. The charity will also recruit volunteers to support people through the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With 65% of people in prison having a literacy level below that expected for an 11-year-old, the partner organizations involved believe that the project will be vital in helping to reduce re-offending. By supporting people to learn to read, they will have increased opportunities for work and education and will be better equipped to engage with other support services.

A Shannon Trust mentor supporting someone to learn to read

Aisling Ruff, Regional Manager at Shannon Trust, expressed the importance of literacy for effective rehabilitation: “We’re really grateful for the support of Cllr Terry Douris with funds from his Hertfordshire County Council’s Members Locality Budget and Hertfordshire probation services. We know that low literacy is a huge issue for many offenders and our flexible approach to learning works really well for people who may have had negative experiences of more formal education. We are looking forward to showing the impact that supporting people to read can have across multiple areas of someone’s rehabilitation journey.”

Shannon Trust will work with pre-release teams in prisons to ensure those who would benefit from reading support can be identified and offered help as soon as they leave prison. The programme isn’t just for prison leavers though. Anyone on probation can be referred for reading help by speaking with their probation officer.

Neeve Bishop, Head of Hertfordshire Probation Delivery Unit, said: “East of England Probation Service is delighted and proud to be working with Hertfordshire County Council and The Shannon Trust to enhance the lives of offenders in Hertfordshire. Basic literacy skills are a fundamental attribute in order to increase confidence and gain vital life skills which will in turn work towards the overall aim of reducing re-offending.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shannon Trust is actively recruiting volunteer reading coaches to support the scheme. If you’re interested in helping people on probation in Hertfordshire learn to read, please visit www.shannontrust.org.uk/volunteering.