New home care service brings personalised support to Hertfordshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Individuals and families across Hertfordshire will now have access to a new kind of home care, as bespoke care provider Venelle officially launches its services in the county.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed around the specific needs and preferences of each individual, Venelle’s approach to care puts recipients firmly in control as it seeks to enable people to continue living the life they’ve always lived – with the care support on offer enhancing their quality of life.

The service is now available across key towns and villages in the region, including St Albans, Harpenden, Hertford and Hitchin – bringing with it a tailored model of care that places dignity and independence at the heart of the experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the launch in the county, Louise Blezzard, Founder and CEO of Venelle, said: "Having become firmly established across London and Surrey, we’re now broadening the expanse of our care provision to incorporate more people in the home counties. We know how much people in Hertfordshire value their independence and quality of life – and that’s exactly what we’re here to support. Whether someone needs practical help around the home or companionship to continue enjoying the things they love, we offer care that’s built around real people and their real priorities."

Louise Blezzard is CEO of home care service Venelle, which has just launched in Hertfordshire.

Venelle’s entry into the Hertfordshire market comes in response to growing demand for high-quality, flexible care that works with – and not against – a person’s routines and aspirations. Its service model includes:

Tailored support to help clients remain active, social and connected.

Concierge-style assistance for errands and social outings as well as any necessary appointments.

Help at home with everyday tasks – delivered with warmth and discretion.

The opportunity to select a preferred team of care professionals.

The brand is already working with local residents to develop individual care plans that reflect their needs and lifestyles – whether that’s supporting someone to continue gardening in their own home, helping somebody attend regular social clubs or simply being a reassuring presence each day for anything from shopping to companionship.

Louise Blezzard continued: "We’ve designed everything around the idea that care should enable people to keep doing what they love. For some that means help with the basics – for others, it’s the freedom to travel, socialise or just live with a little more ease. We’re here to make sure care fits in around you, not stands out."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Venelle provides tailored care support for those who need it, with a view to encouraging people to live their life as they've always lived it.

With Hertfordshire’s rich mix of rural charm and vibrant towns, Venelle is looking forward to supporting families and individuals alike across the community as they seek to navigate later life on their own terms.

For more information about its services which are now available in Hertfordshire, visit www.venellelife.co.uk or email [email protected].