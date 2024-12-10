New CBBC docuseries 'Stage Stars' set to take place at Tring Park School

An exciting new TV series commissioned for CBBC and BBC iPlayer, and created by Drummer Television, will immerse viewers into the exciting world of life at a performing arts school, following the lives of young performers at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Stage Stars will follow a group of talented young performers at the world-renowned school, exploring the delicate balance between boarding school life and the hard work and dedication needed for a career in the spotlight. The series, commissioned by Sarah Muller, Senior Head of BBC Children’s Commissioning 7+, goes behind the scenes capturing all the ups and downs, as the students face challenges both inside and outside school.

Elizabeth Odell, Director of Studies at Tring Park School explains, “We can’t wait to show everyone the incredible young performers we have here at Tring Park, we are the natural landing place for talented youngsters, keen for a career in the performing arts. It is a proud moment for the school to be involved in this project and we are excited to get started.”

The series will embrace the wealth of talent involved to enhance storytelling within the documentary, through unique, imaginative performance in break-out moments during each episode. The Executive Producer for the BBC is Fiona Piper and Executive Producers for Drummer Television are Tamsin Summers and Rachel Drummond-Hay.

For more information about Tring Park School for the Performing Arts please visit www.tringpark.com