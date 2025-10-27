My year-long running challenge is complete

Jethro Offemaria ran for the National Autistic Society at the 2025 Great South Run.

Autistic hero completes 2025 charity running challenge for the National Autistic Society and now focused on the 2026 running challenge.

On 19 October, my year-long running challenge was finally completed by running at the Great South Run in aid of the National Autistic Society, with my time of 02:34:57.

My friends, including pageant friends, athletes and coaches from various running clubs which I belong to including St Albans Striders were really supportive of me during the year-long challenge to raise funds for the UK's leading autism charity.

Now, I am preparing to run for the 2026 Manchester Marathon and I am aiming to raise at least £500 to support autistic children to find SEND as well as opening autism schools and colleges and support autistic adults to find independent homes when they reach 18 years.

I will also run the Fred Hughes 10 Miles in January and the Watford 10km in February as part of my preparations for next year's race up in Manchester.

In order to prepare for the 2026 Manchester Marathon, I am going to do training runs on the track in St Albans every Tuesday-Wednesday, go to my local gym and jog/run on the treadmill every Fridays and take part at Parkruns on some Saturdays as well as training with Special Olympics St Albans on alternate Monday term times as well as playing football training on other Mondays.

In 2023, I ran the London Marathon which was my only marathon race to take part and ran in under 8 hours and I raised £1234 for the National Autistic Society.

After the Manchester Marathon, I will continue running at various runs including the Rutland 10km and 2 London 10km races as well as the Royal Parks Half Marathon in support of the charity that is close to my heart.