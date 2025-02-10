Multiple record-holder among local athletes set to benefit as Olympic-backed talent scheme returns.

The talent development programme, which has already helped more than 6,000 aspiring athletes nationwide, is reopening applications this week.

Successful athletes will receive free access to Everyone Active's gyms, swimming pools and fitness classes across the country, including all local facilities managed in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council.

For Berkhamsted-based Doyle, who has been supported by the scheme since 2017, the impact has been remarkable.

One of the 2024 Sporting Champions mentoring events took place in London

Training at Berkhamsted Leisure Centre, she broke two British records in 2024 in the 800m and indoor mile, while also claiming European Champion titles in both 800m and 1500m events.

"Being accepted on the scheme was a huge confidence boost that helped motivate me towards my running goals," says Doyle. "The Sporting Champions scheme has benefited me over the years in many ways. It has helped me become the athlete I am today after 10 years of competing in masters athletics and becoming a multiple British record holder, British, European and World Champion. The scheme has given me confidence and support to perform at my best and stay motivated to train hard."

The scheme is open to both existing leisure centre members and undiscovered sporting talents, from complete newcomers to established competitors.

Athletes will benefit from free access to state-of-the-art training facilities and exclusive mentoring sessions with Olympians and Paralympians, covering crucial topics like nutrition, fitness, event preparation, mental health and social media.

Zoe Doyle broke two British records in 2024

The scheme's return comes off the back of an exceptional summer for British sport, with 26 Sporting Champions athletes competing in the Paris Olympics and Paralympics, bringing home nine gold, six silver and eight bronze medals. Fourteen of these athletes were making their debuts on the international stage.

Olympic silver medallist Colin Jackson CBE returns as the scheme's ambassador for 2025-26, leading a star-studded lineup who have starred on the Olympic and Paralympic stage – Lauren Steadman, Lutalo Muhammad, Richard Kilty, Maisie Summers-Newton and Harry Aikines-Aryeetey.

The programme, which has invested more than £2 million in supporting young athletes since 2016, demonstrates Everyone Active's commitment to nurturing local sporting talent.

Steve Cox, Everyone Active’s area contract manager, said: “We are delighted to support up-and-coming athletes in Dacorum on their journey to success.

Zoe Doyle is among the local athletes on Everyone Active's Sporting Champions scheme

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Dacorum Borough Council, we believe it is crucially important to cater for all sections of the community, ensuring all budding athletes have access to the same facilities and opportunities.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has supported thousands of athletes over the years, and we are proud to be continuing this again in 2025. We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success.”

Successful applicants will have access to Everyone Active's facilities across Dacorum, including Berkhamsted Leisure Centre and Hemel Hempstead Leisure Centre.

Applications open on Tuesday 11 February 2025 and close on Tuesday 11 March 2025. Aspiring athletes can apply via easportingchampions.com.

For more information, follow @easportingchamps on Instagram.