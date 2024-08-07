MP for Harpenden and Berkhamsted meets Dacorum’s Citizens Advice team

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Housing, benefits, and debt were the focus of the first meeting between Berkhamsted’s new MP and the local Citizens Advice team.

Victoria Collins, who was elected last month, visited staff at the Dacorum branch of the service to discuss the challenges faced by residents.

They spoke about the national changes needed to support local people, and how the MP and Citizens Advice can work together to bolster their provision and tackle problems.

The meeting was with Angela Fox, chief executive of Dacorum Citizens Advice, and Jill Wood, advice service manager.

Victoria Collins said: “Dacorum Citizens Advice provides a vital service for residents of Berkhamsted, Northchurch and Tring.

“Sadly, many people in our community have complex problems with housing, benefits, or debt, and getting good advice is an absolute lifeline.

“I look forward to working closely with the Citizens Advice Team and giving them all the help I can.

“Volunteers are essential to how the service operates, and if anyone’s interested in lending a hand, I thoroughly recommend getting in touch to find out about the Friends of Citizens Advice”.