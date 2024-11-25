MP backs community pharmacies

MP for Hemel Hempstead, David Taylor visited Fernville Pharmacy this week to learn more about the vital role community pharmacies play and the challenges they face.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the visit David Taylor discussed the services that that pharmacy offers. David learnt how residents in Hemel Hempstead have been benefiting from the advice and support that the team at Fernville Pharmacy offers.

He heard how successful the Pharmacy First service has been at providing faster access to treatment for minor ailments as well as the potential pharmacies have to help manage more complex conditions such as asthma, diabetes and hypertension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, local pharmacist Rahul Morjaria also described the severe pressures facing the pharmacy sector, including increasing instances of dispensing medication at a loss and the need for increased funding and support to help community pharmacies expand their role in the future.

Rahul Morjaria (left) discussing major challenges faced by community pharmacies with Hemel Hempstead MP David Taylor (right)

Pharmacists are experts in managing minor illnesses and medication, making them a crucial resource for local communities. David Taylor calls to support local pharmacies who play a central role in local healthcare.

Following the visit to Fernville Pharmacy, David Taylor said: “I have seen first-hand how hard our local pharmacy teams are working to support patients in Hemel Hempstead, offering people care closer to home. Every day, these teams are helping thousands of people with advice and treatment.

“But worryingly I also heard about the pressures they are facing on the front line in Hertfordshire. I plan to work closely with local pharmacists and Community Pharmacy Hertfordshire to ensure they have the right resources to thrive in Hemel Hempstead. I encourage residents to use local pharmacy services whenever possible, especially the Pharmacy First service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rahul Morjaria , Community Pharmacist at Fernville Pharmacy, welcomed the visit to the pharmacy and hopes that this will lead to the change that local community pharmacies in Hertfordshire need: “It was a pleasure to have David Taylor visit my pharmacy.

Rahul Morjaria (Pharmacist), David Taylor (MP) and Helen Musson (CO for Community Pharmacy Hertfordshire) discussing challenges that community pharmacies face

"Community pharmacy teams like mine are always ready to support the public. Whether it’s providing timely advice or managing long-term conditions, pharmacies are an integral part of our local healthcare system.

"We are committed to delivering the highest quality care for everyone. But locally all community pharmacies in Hemel Hempstead are united in that we cannot do this without the right financial support. Pharmacies really need this to continue serving our communities effectively up and down the country.”

Also at the visit was the Chief Officer of Community Pharmacy Hertfordshire, who said: “As experts in medicines and managing minor illnesses, Community Pharmacies offer convenient access to medicines and a range of services without the need for an appointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Patients value the convenience of receiving support and advice from a healthcare professional within their local pharmacy. Community Pharmacies can help relieve the pressure elsewhere in the health and social care system.

"Since 2014 34 community pharmacies have closed in Hertfordshire therefore it is important to ensure that pharmacies are fully supported with a better sustainable funding model from the Government.”