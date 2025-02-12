Mother and daughter apprentices love to earn while they learn

A mother and daughter duo at West Herts Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust are reaping the rewards that apprenticeships can bring to anyone at any time of life.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gabriela Gajdemska-Marcinow and her daughter Danuta Frydrych, from St Albans and Watford, both began apprenticeships in different fields last September. They are just two of the 175 active apprentices at the Trust, working across a wide variety of roles.

Mum Gabriela said: “Apprenticeships are not just for the younger generation, anyone can do them. I’m over 40 and I recommend it to people of all ages. Age shouldn’t hold you back from doing this. I just love the job and the course. Two generations doing apprenticeships at the same time are proof the programmes are for anyone!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The prospect of self-funding a university degree was daunting and the duo found apprenticeships offered them the opportunity to earn while they learned. They have also found it beneficial to follow courses that would allow them to become qualified in areas they enjoy and which interest them.

Mother and daughter apprentices Danuta Frydrych (pictured left) and Gabriela Gajdemska-Marcinow (pictured right)

Gabriela joined West Herts in 2017 as an Occupational Therapy Assistant and is now following a three-year course with the University of Hertfordshire, while training to become a registered Occupational Therapist. Her manager, Alex Bowsher, said: “Gabby is a great asset to the medical OT team and the skills she has learnt on the OT apprentice programme have been invaluable. Gabby has been taking her new skills and instantly applying them into her practice which has benefited her patients.”

Gabriela’s daughter Danuta first joined the Trust eight years ago as a healthcare assistant. She is now well on her way to becoming a registered Operating Department Practitioner via a partnership with the University of Buckinghamshire (ODPs work in the surgery team and help manage the preparation of the operating theatres). Danuta said: “It has been one of the most exciting opportunities I ever had. I’m heading towards my dream career, while also being fully supported by the Trust and earning a living.”

Danuta’s manager Kim Sheraton said: “Danuta is very committed to the ODP apprenticeship, and I know that the University are impressed with her dedication to the course. Danuta is a great role model for other theatre support workers considering the ODP apprenticeship route. We take great pride in supporting our staff, watching their journeys as they become confident and registered members of our theatre team. It is brilliant to see their growth and success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gabriela added: “With all my heart, I urge anyone to do an apprenticeship. Don’t hesitate to take up this chance. The apprenticeships team at West Herts is so supportive and helpful and I'm urging all my colleagues to sign up. I’m very grateful to have this opportunity.”

National Apprenticeship Week takes place from 10 to 14 February.