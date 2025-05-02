Morrisons Foundation proud to fund Hertford Castle’s Disabled Gardeners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Mudlarks Community, a charity that provides horticultural activities for people with learning disabilities in Hertford, were delighted to receive a grant of £7,630 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The funding from the charitable arm of the supermarket has enabled Mudlarks' gardeners with learning disabilities to restore the grounds of Hertford Castle, benefiting the thousands of people who visit the historic site every year.

Vic Broscomb, CEO, The Mudlarks Community said: "Mudlarks are delighted to receive funding from the Morrisons Foundation for our wonderful team of gardeners at Hertford Castle.

“Our learning disabled gardeners maintain these prestigious grounds, selecting and planting perennials to provide year round interest to the many visitors to the castle.

Mudlarks provides horticulture training for disabled gardeners in Hertford

“As well as beautifying the area for our community, this project provides horticulture training for our disabled gardeners and promotes inclusion, showing the public the amazing skills that our gardeners have."

Mudlarks is a Hertford based charity which supports adults and young people with learning disabilities and mental health concerns. Through supported learning and meaningful work in the community, Mudlarks’ projects help people build confidence and self-worth, and develop important skills.

For more information on the charity’s work, visit: mudlarksgarden.org.uk

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £45 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.