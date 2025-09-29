More Than 5,000 Tool Thefts Reported Across Hertfordshire Since 2020

A total of 5,502 tool thefts have been reported to Hertfordshire Police since 2020

A total of 5,502 tool thefts have been reported to Hertfordshire Police since 2020, according to figures revealed in an FOI attained by builders’ merchant Travis Perkins.

Cases peaked in 2023 with 1,115 offences, while even in the first seven months of 2025, 457 thefts have already been logged.

Theft from vehicles is the most common crime type, accounting for 2,392 cases since 2020. Other major categories include burglary of businesses and communities (618 cases) and residential burglary (613 cases).

The hardest-hit areas include Dacorum with 856 cases, East Herts with 776, and Hertsmere with 711. St Albans, Broxbourne and Watford also feature among the county’s biggest hotspots.

Detection rates remain low. Since 2020, more than 4,800 cases have ended with no suspect identified, while just 100 charges were brought over the same period.

Carine Jessamine, Group Marketing & Digital Director at Travis Perkins, commented: “Tool theft isn’t just about the cost of replacement. For tradespeople, it means missed jobs, lost income, and huge stress.

That’s why it’s vital to raise awareness of the scale of the problem and encourage everyone to take extra steps to protect their tools.”

Remove the temptation of theft by always locking tools away securely and keeping them out of sight when not in use.

Install CCTV systems around premises where possible, and park work vehicles in well-lit, camera-facing areas. Even these visible security measures can act as deterrents.

Jessamine added: “We’re committed to supporting the trade community by highlighting these issues and helping raise awareness of the measures that can keep tools safe.”