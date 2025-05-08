Mental Health Awareness Week 2025: Hector's House

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local suicide prevention and mental health support charity Hector’s House has established two successful men’s peer to peer support groups for men in Herts, Beds and Bucks. These popular groups aim to reduce isolation in men through the power of Community – the theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week starting May 12.

Recent data from Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire shows that men accounted for three quarters of all registered suicides, which is why Hector’s House is encouraging open conversations and connections for all men in their area.

The two groups – HecTalk and Hector’s Gentle-Man's Club – offer men a nonjudgmental, informal and often fun space to be themselves, make friends and try something new, in an effort to normalise men talking about their ‘mental fitness’ and to ensure they don’t feel alone.

Berkhamsted-based Hector’s House was set up in memory of Hector Stringer - who was just 18 years old when he took his own life. His family have dedicated their lives to supporting the communities of Herts, Beds and Bucks through education, awareness and support, so no other family experiences the grief they had to face on that morning in April 2011.

“This year's Mental Health Awareness Week’s theme being community really resonates with me” says Robert Stringer, Chairperson and Hector’s father. “Our men’s groups make such a huge impact in reducing the isolation felt by so many men.

“Through HecTalk, not only do we foster a safe and compassionate environment where men can talk openly and be heard, we also see how these men learn to accept support and realise they are absolutely worthy of not just support, but compassion, forgiveness, connection, and love.

“We see them learn that they don’t have to struggle alone. Without judgement, and often with humor, we see how men can learn to be kinder to themselves after reflecting on how harshly they treat themselves when facing adversity.

“With Hector’s Gentle-Man's Club, or HGMC for short, we get together to try a new activity and chat. We’ve visited an observatory to learn about the universe, gone climbing, played bowls, toured a brewery and much more, with lots of interesting and exciting events coming up. The shared experience of doing something new helps break the ice and create an immediate sense of camaraderie. The initial nerves often give way to lots of laughs and great conversations.”

“These groups are open to any male aged 18+. We love to see new faces, so if any of this sounds of interest to you, please join us. We’d be delighted to welcome you along.”

An attendee of the groups said: “After a stressful day at work I was feeling nervous about attending a new group, as it’s something I’d never done before. The group dynamic was friendly and welcoming, with the activity being well organised. This quickly put everyone at ease and the balance between the activity and catching up afterwards was great. By the end of the evening, I felt calmer, better connected with others and proud of myself for showing up.”

To find out more about the men’s groups, please visit the Hector’s House website www.hectorshouse.org.uk or get in touch with their team on [email protected].

If you’re struggling with your mental health or thoughts of suicide, please text HECTOR to 85258 to talk with a trained volunteer – this is free, completely confidential and open 24/7.

To get in touch with the Hector’s House team for other support or queries, please email [email protected].

Although the groups mentioned above are for men, we are not a ‘men-only’ charity. We will offer tailored help and support to anybody that contacts us. Please remember, you do not have to be in a mental health crisis to seek help, and you can reach out to us for help in supporting those around you, not just yourself. No issue is too big or too small. You matter greatly.