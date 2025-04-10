Meet the canine colleagues bringing comfort and cuddles to two Hertfordshire care homes

Rou, Canine Relations Manager at Knebworth Care Home

Two care homes in Hertfordshire will be celebrating National Pet Day this week by shining a spotlight on their most paw-pular team members.

The teams at both Knebworth and Snowdrop House care homes decided to mark the national day, on 11 April, to celebrate their canine colleagues, who bring joy and companionship to residents and staff members alike.

At Care UK’s Knebworth, on London Road in Woolmer Green, two-year-old King Charles Spaniel Rou holds the official title of Canine Relations Manager and has been delighting residents since November 2022. Nowadays, Rou is known for her daily rounds with mum – Customer Relations Manager Paula – spreading smiles and ensuring plenty of tail wags throughout the home.

Rou also takes her duties as a taste tester very seriously – whether it’s a biscuit or the occasional breakfast sausage, she’s always on hand to make sure the snacks are up to scratch. Residents are always happy to see Rou and often enjoy sharing a treat with her as he visits.

Joan Pinchin, resident at Snowdrop House, with Betsy, Canine Relations Manager.

91-year-old resident Violet Wilkie said: “Rou brings happiness to the home, and a sense of comfort and relaxation. I’ve had my own pet dogs, and having Rou here is fun and makes it feel homely. Rou brings back memories of my own first dog, a cocker spaniel called Floss. I’ve always enjoyed having dogs through my life, they are a great comfort.”

Paula Brown, Customer Relations Manager at Knebworth, said: “Rou brings so much joy to everyone at Knebworth. She has a lovely way of making people smile and always seems to know who needs a little extra comfort. She's a real part of the family here.”

Just a few miles down the road, Snowdrop House on Baldock Street in Ware, has its own four-legged friend keeping spirits high. Betsy, a four-year-old Cavapoo, has been part of the Snowdrop House family since she was just nine weeks old.

Known for her love of cuddles, Betsy brings comfort to residents and team members alike. She’s often spotted helping out around the home with Gary, who looks after maintenance at the home, or enjoying time with residents in the garden – where she also takes her squirrel-chasing duties very seriously.

66-year-old resident Steven Wasyliw said: “Betsy is absolutely gorgeous, and I love having her here at Snowdrop House. I’ve always had dogs, so it’s beautiful to be able to take Betsy for a walk around the garden.”

Clare Crow, Home Manager at Snowdrop House, and proud owner of Betsy, said: “Betsy has been a part of the Snowdrop family since she was nine weeks old. It’s a joy to see her interacting with the residents and bringing a smile to their faces.”