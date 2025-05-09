Marathon effort helps charity bring smiles to children with additional needs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Absolutely Together is set to support even more families across Hertfordshire thanks to £2,680 raised by Ian Painter, who completed the 2025 London Marathon in support of the charity.

Absolutely Together works to put smiles on the faces of children and young people with additional needs. The charity’s aim is to enable families to participate in activities they can all do together, such as local attraction visits, family swimming sessions, cinema tickets, accessible go karting and climbing, and more.

The funds raised by Ian will be directly used to purchase vouchers for these activities, which Absolutely Together will then distribute at no cost to families across Berkshire and Hertfordshire. This support helps families spend meaningful time together, which is often challenging due to cost and accessibility.

David Brind, Community Development Director at Absolutely Together, commented:

“We are incredibly grateful to Ian for his dedication and fantastic achievement in completing the London Marathon. The substantial funds he has raised will make a real difference to the families we support, enabling them to access enjoyable and inclusive experiences – something many of us take for granted.

“Shared activities help reduce social isolation and support the mental and physical wellbeing of the whole family. Everyone deserves the chance to create lasting memories by enjoying leisure and sport activities together, without the cost being a barrier.”

Families who would like to benefit from receiving access to free leisure activities can contact Absolutely Together by emailing [email protected].

Donations can still be made to Ian by visiting his Just Giving page - https://www.justgiving.com/page/ian-painter.