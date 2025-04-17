‘Magical Marlowes’ transforms The Marlowes Shopping Centre for day of free fun
Free for families to attend, a sprinkling of pixie dust transformed the shopping centre into a magical wonderland. Families delighted in posing for photos with characters and princesses from their favourite films for memories to last a lifetime, soaking up the atmosphere on what was a truly exciting day.
Children also delighted in taking on the treasure hunt trail around the centre, looking for clues in exchange for a tasty Easter treat, with one family even winning a £50 prize bundle from The Entertainer to enjoy!
Face painters were also on hand to transform little ones into iconic characters and creatures, with unicorns and Pokemon proving to be popular choices, and themed arts and crafts where children could make an Easter bunny, plant their very own beanstalk to take home and make princess bracelets.
Staff at The Marlowes were also pleased to see so many amazing entries in the fancy dress competition, with princess dresses and face paints flooding the South Mall. It was ultimately a little Elsa who captured the attention of the judges and won a Disney prize bundle to take home in celebration of her first place prize.
Humphrey Mwanza, Centre Manager at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, commented: “It was so wonderful to see so many families return for our popular Magical Marlowes event, as well as lots of new faces coming to our centre for the first time. This event had such an electric atmosphere and it was great to see so many people having a great time out in our town. We look forward to announcing many more free family events, coming very soon.”
For further details on events at The Marlowes Shopping Centre, visit The Marlowes website.