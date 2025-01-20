Lockers Park School STEAM Challenge
Our Year 7 boys have been taking part in their very own STEAM Judderbot Challenge. Each pupil is to design and make their own battling robot, which is powered by a simple motor circuit with an off-centre mass wheel for movement.
They need to consider their design carefully - adding various attack and defensive elements, whilst ensuring that their robot is light enough to move around the arena. They need to think about their choice of materials, and bring their robots to life by naming them - creating a 'product' rather than an 'object'.
We begin the challenge with a knockout round, followed by a 'Royal Rumble', with all robots battling in the arena until only one remains victorious!
As well as performance, awards are given for design. The pupils vote for the People's Choice Award, and a Judge's Choice Award is also given out for the robot which has covered the overall brief well.
Head of Design Technology - Martin Philips