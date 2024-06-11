Local young people in Prince's Trust Team programme help Hammond Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service work with the Prince’s Trust to deliver a 12-week programme for young people aged 16-25 who are not in employment, education, or training. As part of this qualification, they take part in a community project for 2 weeks.

The current young people on the programme in Hemel Hempstead decided to complete their community project at Hammond Academy Primary School, renovating their garden area. They successfully weeded the garden, painted the vegetable beds, laid fresh shingle, and put in concrete stones to make a path. New flowers were planted, and vegetable seeds were gifted to the school.

The team fundraised £260 for this community project by completing a 5-mile sponsored walk (in the rain!). They used the money raised to buy the supplies needed for the project.

The school were very happy with the result. There was a handover ceremony where a certificate was presented to Rachael Laver, the Assistant Principalof Hammond Academy school.

At the end of the 12 weeks the learners will have gained confidence, skills, and knowledge they did not have prior, leaving with a qualification in employability, teamwork, and community skills.

If you are interested in taking part on the Prince’s Trust Team Programme starting 16th September 2024, please contact either:

Amber Molloy - [email protected] or 07870371038