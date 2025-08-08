Local Lions clubs help restore Frogmore Paper Mill

By Barry Noble
Contributor
Published 8th Aug 2025, 10:15 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 10:32 BST
Restoration of Frogmore Paper Mill after arson attack.placeholder image
Restoration of Frogmore Paper Mill after arson attack.
Local Lions clubs including Hemel Hempstead are helping restore Frogmore Paper Mill.

Local Lions club Hemel Hempstead are involved in the Project to restore the Frogmore Paper Mill after an arson attack in 2022.

This is one of many local projects that they are involved in others include Carpets and beds for local disadvantaged families and the purchase of a ten seat canoe which has been named “Simba” for a local scout group.

More about the Hemel Hempstead Lions club

For 64 years, the Hemel Hempstead Lions Club has supported local people, and are seeking service-minded men and women to join them in making a difference in the community. Please visit the Hemel Hempstead Lions Club Facebook page for more information. We can also be found on Tuesday afternoon or Thursday mornings, serving the community in the Lions bookshop in the Marlowes shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead.

