Local Lions clubs help restore Frogmore Paper Mill

Restoration of Frogmore Paper Mill after arson attack.

Local Lions clubs including Hemel Hempstead are helping restore Frogmore Paper Mill.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local Lions club Hemel Hempstead are involved in the Project to restore the Frogmore Paper Mill after an arson attack in 2022.

This is one of many local projects that they are involved in others include Carpets and beds for local disadvantaged families and the purchase of a ten seat canoe which has been named “Simba” for a local scout group.

More about the Hemel Hempstead Lions club

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For 64 years, the Hemel Hempstead Lions Club has supported local people, and are seeking service-minded men and women to join them in making a difference in the community. Please visit the Hemel Hempstead Lions Club Facebook page for more information. We can also be found on Tuesday afternoon or Thursday mornings, serving the community in the Lions bookshop in the Marlowes shopping centre in Hemel Hempstead.