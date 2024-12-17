Local leisure services team raise more than £8,000 for Movember

A 32-strong team from St Albans and Harpenden leisure services has successfully raised more than £8,000 for men's health during this year's Movember campaign.

Led by Jamie Vine, Contract Operations Manager for Everyone Active, the group of staff members and customers embraced the challenge of growing moustaches throughout November, raising a whopping £8,525.

"This year's Movember campaign was about more than just fundraising," said Jamie Vine. "Our team of Everyone Active colleagues, members and friends came together for a great cause, sporting everything from dodgy and patchy to dare I say, in a few cases, classy facial hair.

“We're talking about spreading awareness for critical issues like prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health, and suicide prevention – all while enjoying some friendly banter along the way."

Six of the Movember team from Everyone Active

The team, dubbed "THIS.. IS.. SPAR-TACHE!", participated in the global awareness event that encourages men to grow moustaches to raise funds and highlight men's health issues.

Their achievement is particularly impressive, raising nearly £3,000 more than their total from a previous year.

Since its inception in 2003, the Movember Foundation has funded over 1,250 men's health projects worldwide.

What began as a small initiative with just 30 participants in Melbourne, Australia, has grown into a global movement with over six million people taking part annually.

Everyone Active manages local leisure facilities in St Albans and Harpenden in partnership with St Albans City and District Council.

For those interested in supporting the cause or learning more about Movember, additional information can be found on the Movember Foundation's website.