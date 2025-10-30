Local housebuilder announces six organisations to receive support from £12,000 community fund

Redrow and Lennox

Premium housebuilder Redrow Eastern has officially announced the recipients of its 2025 Community Fund, designed to support community groups, schools, organisations and individuals across Essex, Suffolk, and Hertfordshire.

After launching the fund earlier this year, Redrow Eastern has now confirmed the six recipients who will receive a share of the £12,000 fund. This financial support will help drive a range of important local projects and initiatives forward.

From essential support services for pregnancy loss like Assure and early years development provision via SOUL, to environmental programmes including wildlife monitoring and improving accessibility in shared spaces, the fund is helping to bring impactful ideas to life in the local community.

With several housing developments across the East of England, Redrow Eastern is committed to fostering the communities it builds in, providing resources to support both new and ongoing projects that make a meaningful difference.

Jody Bryant, Sales Director at Redrow Eastern said: “Community is at the heart of where people to choose to live. Across our developments in the East, local groups and organisations make a huge difference to people’s lives. They bring neighbours together, create a sense of belonging and help make our local towns safer, healthier and happier. We’re proud to once again be contributing to the work of great local organisations, helping them support more people and make a positive impact within the communities we build.”

Redrow Eastern will also be allocating the remaining Community Fund to support seasonal initiatives this Christmas across local schools, foodbanks, and community groups. Further details will be announced soon.

Redrow Eastern has a range of award-winning homes on offer across Essex, Suffolk, and Hertfordshire. To find out more, please visit https://www.redrow.co.uk/locations/east-england