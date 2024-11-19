Local hero celebrated at Alexandra Care Home with surprise gift from Sir Mo Farah

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Alexandra Care Home in Hemel Hempstead was filled with joy and pride as Joyce Smith MBE, a remarkable resident and celebrated athlete, received a special gift from British Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.

Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In an intimate ceremony attended by her husband and daughter, Joyce was presented with a signed photo and a handwritten letter from the British running legend.

Joyce, who boasts a remarkable career that includes breaking the world record for the 3000 metres in 1971 and twice winning the London Marathon, was visibly moved when she read Sir Mo's note: "Thank you for being the one who showed us it could be done. Congratulations on a wonderful career."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joyce's illustrious journey began in the 1950s, culminating in significant milestones such as winning gold at the 1972 International Cross Country Championships, setting multiple British records, and competing at the Munich and Los Angeles Olympics.

Joyce Smith MBE with Husband Brian Smith and Daughter Lisa Wilding

Her groundbreaking performance at the inaugural London Marathon in 1981, where she became the first British woman to run under 2:30, remains a beacon of inspiration.

Gina, Home Manager at Alexandra Care Home, said, "It was a privilege to present Joyce with Sir Mo's message. Having her family by her side during this moment made it even more special, highlighting the impact she has made not just on the world of athletics but on those who know and love her."

Appointed an MBE in 1984 for her services to athletics, Joyce's story is one of perseverance and triumph. Her legacy continues to inspire residents and staff alike at Alexandra Care Home, a place that cherishes and honours the unique stories of its residents.

You can read more about Joyce's impressive career on her Wikipedia page.