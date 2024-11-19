Local hero celebrated at Alexandra Care Home with surprise gift from Sir Mo Farah

By Martin Kirkup
Contributor
Published 19th Nov 2024, 17:10 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2024, 08:36 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Alexandra Care Home in Hemel Hempstead was filled with joy and pride as Joyce Smith MBE, a remarkable resident and celebrated athlete, received a special gift from British Olympic champion Sir Mo Farah.

In an intimate ceremony attended by her husband and daughter, Joyce was presented with a signed photo and a handwritten letter from the British running legend.

Joyce, who boasts a remarkable career that includes breaking the world record for the 3000 metres in 1971 and twice winning the London Marathon, was visibly moved when she read Sir Mo's note: "Thank you for being the one who showed us it could be done. Congratulations on a wonderful career."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Joyce's illustrious journey began in the 1950s, culminating in significant milestones such as winning gold at the 1972 International Cross Country Championships, setting multiple British records, and competing at the Munich and Los Angeles Olympics.

Joyce Smith MBE with Husband Brian Smith and Daughter Lisa WildingJoyce Smith MBE with Husband Brian Smith and Daughter Lisa Wilding
Joyce Smith MBE with Husband Brian Smith and Daughter Lisa Wilding

Her groundbreaking performance at the inaugural London Marathon in 1981, where she became the first British woman to run under 2:30, remains a beacon of inspiration.

Gina, Home Manager at Alexandra Care Home, said, "It was a privilege to present Joyce with Sir Mo's message. Having her family by her side during this moment made it even more special, highlighting the impact she has made not just on the world of athletics but on those who know and love her."

Appointed an MBE in 1984 for her services to athletics, Joyce's story is one of perseverance and triumph. Her legacy continues to inspire residents and staff alike at Alexandra Care Home, a place that cherishes and honours the unique stories of its residents.

You can read more about Joyce's impressive career on her Wikipedia page.

Related topics:Hemel HempsteadMBE
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice