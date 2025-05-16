Local employee embarks on Kilimanjaro challenge to raise funds for St Albans mental health charity

Rosie Lees, a visual communications specialist at a St Albans-based signage company, is taking on a monumental Kilimanjaro challenge to raise funds for local charity, The Ollie Foundation.

Rosie, who plays a key role in sales and business development at FASTSIGNS St Albans, will join four others from her Harpenden-based networking group, to tackle the challenge with the aim of raising both funds and awareness for the charity - which, launched in 2016 by three parents, supports youth mental health and the prevention of suicide.

The FASTSIGNS St Albans team, along with the business’ UK head office, is also backing the initiative, providing additional resources and visibility across various marketing platforms, including the contribution of branded apparel and pull-up banners to promote the challenge. A golf day fundraising event with one of the centre’s suppliers is also being planned, in partnership with a new networking group, with marketing materials being provided from FASTSIGNS International’s head office.

Rosie, having lived with mental health challenges of her own, is documenting her journey on Instagram, sharing daily updates to engage supporters and encourage ongoing donations, with the aim of raising a collective £12,500 between the group. Some of her efforts to date have included a 3-day walking challenge in the Lake District, training in and out of the gym six days a week, completing a 10km race, running a half marathon and hiking in various parts of the UK.

Supporting its local community is at the very heart of FASTSIGNS St Albans, as Rosie comments: “We’ve always been encouraged by the team to ensure we’re connecting with our local community, whether that be joining networking or business groups, or working closely with a charity partner that’s making a real difference in our area. It’s fundamental to the way we work and something we’re really very proud of.

“Taking on this challenge means so much to me personally, too. Mental health has always been close to my heart, especially after going through my own struggles over the last 12 years. The Ollie Foundation provides the kind of support I didn’t have when I needed it most and I want to do everything I can to raise awareness and funds for such an important cause.

“Every step I take in this challenge is a step toward helping others who are facing their own battles, showing that if I can get back from rock bottom, they can too. My training has been intense, with each of the training milestones I’ve planned pushing me to my limits, but it’s all part of preparing for the bigger goal ahead."

Chris Sibley, Co-Founder of The Ollie Foundation, added: “The OLLIE Foundation may be a grassroots charity, but it’s far mightier than the sum of its parts. Relying on donations and the power of community, OLLIE’s mission to change, and save, lives depends on people coming together.

“As one of OLLIE’s founders, I am constantly moved by the kindness and compassion of supporters like Rosie, who, along with her team, is climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise vital funds. Just nine months ago, we were complete strangers. At OLLIE, it’s always about people helping people.”

To support Rosie’s fundraising efforts and stay updated on her training journey, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/rosie-lees-1736808526879.

For more information about FASTSIGNS St Albans and its work across a wide range of services including vehicle graphics, building signage and window graphics, visit: https://www.fastsigns.co.uk/st-albans/.